ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

