Analyzing Clarivate (CLVT) & Its Rivals

Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Clarivate to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion -$311.87 million 49.07 Clarivate Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 25.44

Clarivate has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Clarivate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate’s peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clarivate and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clarivate Competitors 595 2936 4477 87 2.50

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16% Clarivate Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

Clarivate beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

