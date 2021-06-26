84,372 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.