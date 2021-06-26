Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $72,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

