Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on TALO. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Talos Energy stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

