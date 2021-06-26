Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.
Chewy stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
