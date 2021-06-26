Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Chewy stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

