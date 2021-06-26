The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $280,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

NYSE DIS opened at $178.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

