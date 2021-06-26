Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of HUTCHMED worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.