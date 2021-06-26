Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

