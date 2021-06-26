Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NMR stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 151,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 540,747.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 719.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,763 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

