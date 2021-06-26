Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $71.14

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.14.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

