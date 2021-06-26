Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $113.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the period.

Shares of LOPE opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

