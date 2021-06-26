GXChain (GXC) Price Down 34.8% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and $4.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,348,953 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

