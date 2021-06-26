ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270,533 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

