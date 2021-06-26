Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $412.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

