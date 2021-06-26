Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

CNK opened at $22.73 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.