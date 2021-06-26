Barclays PLC Buys 19,740 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paycom Software by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $368.80 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

