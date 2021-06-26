Achieve Life Sciences’ (ACHV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

ACHV opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

