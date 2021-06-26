RMR Wealth Builders Invests $30,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 556.8% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $128.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

