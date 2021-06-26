RMR Wealth Builders Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 282.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 502,947 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

