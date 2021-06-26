Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

