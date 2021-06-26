RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 276 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 552.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of A opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

