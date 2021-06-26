Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 57,168 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.