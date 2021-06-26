Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

CTAS stock opened at $378.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.64. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $379.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

