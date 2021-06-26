BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.89% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

