Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.