RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

