NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of NVR worth $58,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NVR by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NVR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,844.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,861.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,113.70 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

