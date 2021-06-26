Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $60,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

