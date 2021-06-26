Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 234,900 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,314,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,927 shares of company stock worth $116,383,127. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.