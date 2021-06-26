Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

