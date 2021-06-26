Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $389,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,793 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,181,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

