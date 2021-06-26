Amalgamated Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 615,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 226,940 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

