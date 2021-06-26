Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 661.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 71,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.2% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

