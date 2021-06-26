$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.23 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

