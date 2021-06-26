Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $20.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

VFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $877.67 million, a P/E ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

