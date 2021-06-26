JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $508,631.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00165421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00094051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.63 or 1.00428831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002940 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,670 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

