USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.47 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.71 billion and approximately $2.47 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.72 or 0.05671453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00125401 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,697,889,070 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

