Jetcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $463,559.03 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $463,559.03 and approximately $604,116.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00053021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00592745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

