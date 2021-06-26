Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 163,700 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 163,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $72,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of IDCC opened at $74.76 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.