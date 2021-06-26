Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

