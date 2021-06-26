Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 14,986 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $36.50 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

