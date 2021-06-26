Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,902 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.22 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

