DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 53,350 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

