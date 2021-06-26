Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $83.32 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

