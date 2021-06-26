Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

EWBC opened at $74.18 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

