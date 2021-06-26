ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
ALE Property Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.