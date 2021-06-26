Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

