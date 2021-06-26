BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of DCF opened at $9.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.