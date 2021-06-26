Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

